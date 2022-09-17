Toy Chest Theater: Batman ’66 by Fachro

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve been saving this one for a special occasion. Batman Day seems appropriate, no?

I love this shot from Fachro because it feels like something that could actually happen on the old Adam West Batman show. Plus, if there’s one person who could catch a damn shark with a fishing line, it’s Batman.

Kudos to Fachro for putting the Joker in the background. It makes things a little more interesting, and adds an element of story to the proceedings.

