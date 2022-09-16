Above Snakes #3 Micro-Review – “Ugly Sticks”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Above Snakes #3 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Sean Lewis

ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Sean Lewis has a way with words that suits this book very well. For instance, we open this issue with our main character Dirt trying to “wash the ugly off me.” But it doesn’t work…

“Ugly sticks,” he says.

I like that. Poetic and true.

What is it about talking animal sidekicks? Dirt and his imaginary talking bird friend Speck have some funny interplay in this book. The bird is trying to get laid. Go figure.

