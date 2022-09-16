A True Kvlt #2 Micro-Review – Watchmen-Style Blackout

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

True Kvlt 2, cover, 2022, Liana KangasTITLE: True Kvlt #2
AUTHOR: Scott Bryan Wilson
ARTISTS: Liana Kangas, Gab Contreras (Colorist), Jimmy Savage (Color Assistant), DC Hopkins (Letterer)
RELEASED: September 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a sequence in this issue where our main character, Marty, gets thrown into the back of a van with a bag over his head. For the next three full pages of the sequence (which, granted, is intercut with another scene), our creators give us the Watchmen style nine-panel grid. But the scene is from Marty’s point of view. So what we get are nine panels of total blackness for three pages. I’d call that…less than ideal.

At least Marty, and our other main character Bernice, are likeable. So there’s that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

