A True Kvlt #2 Micro-Review – Watchmen-Style Blackout

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: True Kvlt #2

AUTHOR: Scott Bryan Wilson

ARTISTS: Liana Kangas, Gab Contreras (Colorist), Jimmy Savage (Color Assistant), DC Hopkins (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 14, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a sequence in this issue where our main character, Marty, gets thrown into the back of a van with a bag over his head. For the next three full pages of the sequence (which, granted, is intercut with another scene), our creators give us the Watchmen style nine-panel grid. But the scene is from Marty’s point of view. So what we get are nine panels of total blackness for three pages. I’d call that…less than ideal.

At least Marty, and our other main character Bernice, are likeable. So there’s that.

