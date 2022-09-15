The Amazing Spider-Man #9 Micro-Review – Cut Me a Slice of that!

The Amazing Spider-Man 9, cover, 2022, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio MenyzTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #9
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, & Menyz.
RELEASED: September 14, 2022

Patrick Gleason drawing both Spidey and Wolverine? Cut me a slice of that!

I wasn’t overly thrilled to see the X-Men in this issue, as I find their line of books is as impenetrable as ever for me as a novice to the mutant world. But still, having Spidey and MJ attend Krakoa’s Hellfire Gala is a fine way to bring them together.

Spidey wears a red and black suit to the affair, which apparently doubles as his equivalent to formal wear? I never knew he had a “black tie” costume…

