Fatherhood: Dinosaurs and Potty Training

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My three-year-old is big into dinosaurs right now. She’s going to be one for Halloween. She got her costume today, and now I can’t get her to take it off.

For a split second, it occurred to me: “Maybe she’d like to see Jurassic Park!”

Then in that same split second, I remembered the scene from that movie where the lawyer gets gobbled up off the toilet by the T-Rex. Seeing that would probably send the wrong message from a potty training standpoint…

That, and the whole “humans being devoured alive by dinosaurs” thing. That doesn’t help.

Incidentally, Jurassic World: Dominion SUCKED. I mean, how much worse could you possibly screw things up?

