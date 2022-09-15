Fatherhood: Dinosaurs and Potty Training

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
My three-year-old is big into dinosaurs right now. She’s going to be one for Halloween. She got her costume today, and now I can’t get her to take it off.
For a split second, it occurred to me: “Maybe she’d like to see Jurassic Park!”
Then in that same split second, I remembered the scene from that movie where the lawyer gets gobbled up off the toilet by the T-Rex. Seeing that would probably send the wrong message from a potty training standpoint…
That, and the whole “humans being devoured alive by dinosaurs” thing. That doesn’t help.
Incidentally, Jurassic World: Dominion SUCKED. I mean, how much worse could you possibly screw things up?
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.