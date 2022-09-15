A Ms. Marvel & Venom #1 – Ending on a High Note

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Ms. Marvel & Venom #1

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Dave Wachter, Erick Arciniega (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Sara Pichelli & Federico Blee.

RELEASED: September 14, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m a big Dave Wachter fan from his days on TMNT. So seeing him work on Ms. Marvel and Venom (along with a couple other select heroes) is a treat. Not surprisingly, he and Erick Arciniega turn in great work here. Great closing page, too.

This is also the best of these Ms. Marvel team-up issues we’ve been getting. I like the way Jody Houser writes Dylan Brock as Venom, and his interplay with Kamala is fun.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.