Epic Covers: Daredevil #3 by Marco Checchetto

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I hopped aboard the recent Daredevil relaunch a couple months ago, and have thus far enjoyed the ride. This cover was a nice little bonus.

What sealed the deal for me on this one was the whole blood drops/puppet strings motif. I can’t recall if I’ve seen that done before. But if I have, it wasn’t executed this well. It fits Daredevil and his world to a T. Plus, the blood red color goes with his costume.

