Epic Covers: Daredevil #3 by Marco Checchetto

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I hopped aboard the recent Daredevil relaunch a couple months ago, and have thus far enjoyed the ride. This cover was a nice little bonus.

What sealed the deal for me on this one was the whole blood drops/puppet strings motif. I can’t recall if I’ve seen that done before. But if I have, it wasn’t executed this well. It fits Daredevil and his world to a T. Plus, the blood red color goes with his costume.

Daredevil 3, cover, 2022, Marco Checchetto

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.