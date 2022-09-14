A Daredevil #3 Micro-Review – Why the Hoodie?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Daredevil #3

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Rafael De Latorre, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto & Wilson.

RELEASED: September 14, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This opening scene has Daredevil in a coffee shop, talking to a cop while wearing a gray hoodie over his superhero outfit. Here’s my question: Why even bother with the hoodie? People can see you’re wearing a red mask. They can see your red Daredevil pants. Who does he think he’s fooling with that hoodie?

It looks like Daredevil is going to be a nexus point for a few different Marvel heroes. We’re already seeing a good amount of Luke Cage. And then we’ve got the man revealed as leader of the Hand…

