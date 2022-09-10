Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Losers Weepers” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E10. “Losers Weepers”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Guy Langford

DIRECTOR: Catherine Bell-Booth

PREMIERE DATE: March 3, 2022

SYNOPSIS: A briefcase full of cash comes between Izzy and Aiyon.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’re halfway through the second season, and we still don’t know much about what Area 62 was used for back in the day. We know it was shut down about 20 years ago, and we know Amelia’s grandfather used to work there. You’ve got to believe the latter leads to something.

Speak of the devil! Amelia’s Pop-Pop pops up in this episode!

Shortly after Mucus puts the collar on and grows gigantic, she backs into some power lines and gets electrocuted. I’m fairly certain that’s the first time such a thing has happened to a monster in almost 30 years of Power Rangers.

So Void Queen keeps Tarrick captured in her old resuscitation chamber? Yeesh, she really is evil. Hope he’s not claustrophobic.

Void Queen says Flapnarok “had a brother. I forget his name.” Nice little continuity nod, though I had to look up what she was talking about. Apparently she’s referring to Dragnarok from way back in “New Recruits.”

They’re doing a nice job of slow-burning the build-up to Ollie and Amelia’s romance. This episode clearly isn’t about them, but they squeezed that little moment in where they’re polishing the swords.

But here’s the real question: Will they get to kiss? This franchise gave its first kiss in more than two decades to Zoey and that twerp Nate on Beast Morphers. So you’ve got to think Ollie and Amelia will get one, right?

So we have a giant monster attacking one half of the city, and then we have Aiyon be completely unaware of it on the other half. Only on Power Rangers, folks!

What really surprised me about this episode is that the Rangers make no mention of who the money in the briefcase really belonged to. That feels like a slam dunk Power Rangers lesson.

Flapnarok going splat on the moon was pretty cool. She made a satisfying “thud” sound.

