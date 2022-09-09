A Golden Rage #2 Micro-Review – Fair Game For Fiction

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Golden Rage #2

AUTHOR: Chrissy Williams

ARTISTS: Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 7, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a page in this issue where a character’s narration boxes are purposefully placed over another character’s dialogue balloons. Said narrator then loses her train of thought. That’s an interesting way to portray the mind wandering, and makes me wonder if the character in question is about to struggle with dementia. Not exactly a cheery subject. But of course, it happens in the real world. So I say it’s fair game in this fictional one.

Golden Rage expands to include a sort of tribe of the dead in this issue. Pretty cool.

