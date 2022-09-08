An All-Out Avengers #1 Micro-Review – Popcorn, Anyone?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

All-Out Avengers #1, cover, 2022, Greg Land, Frank D'ArmataTITLE: All-Out Avengers #1
AUTHOR: Derek Landy
ARTISTS: Greg Land, Jay Leisten (Inker), Frank D’Armata (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer)
RELEASED: September 7, 2022

Thus far, All-Out Avengers strikes me as a book that would be easy for Marvel movie fans to pick up. Kids too.

We’ve got a lot of heavy hitters (Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, etc.), most of whom have been in the movies, taking on a big alien threat, without a lot of continuity to get bogged down in. We’ve got action. We’ve got humor. There’s a lot to like here.

Popcorn, anyone?

