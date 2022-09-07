Epic Covers: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 by David Nakayama

By Rob Siebert
Does Zatanna get enough love? Probably not. She’s DC’s resident sorceress, and has powers that rival pretty much anyone in the DC Universe. Plus, she’s got that classy, vintage pin-up girl vibe going for her. There’s a lot to like.

David Nakayama does his part to show Zatanna some love this week with a variant cover to Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4. There’s an obvious sexiness to it. But what I like is the pose, with the hand reaching out at the reader, combined with the star effect. The character also looks good in blue, which is a contrast to the black hat and coat we usually see her in.

Interestingly enough, Nakayama opted to give her pants as opposed to her trademark fishnets. Call it a more modern look.

