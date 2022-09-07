A TMNT #132 Micro-Review – Into the Fire

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132

AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Pablo Tunica, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 7, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will recognize, this issue calls back pretty heavily to the campfire scene from that film. We’ve got a very similar scene, complete with lines plucked directly from the movie. And of course, there’s the cover.

Most of it hits me in the feels, as I love TMNT: The Movie. But they might have laid it on a little thick for my taste. In other words, maybe a few too many recycled movie lines. Even with something as great as TMNT: The Movie, its possible to tip your hat too many times.

