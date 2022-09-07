A She-Hulk #6 Micro-Review – “Who Cares About Jack of Hearts?”

She-Hulk 6, cover, 2022, Jen BartelTITLE: She-Hulk #6
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Luca Maresca, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.
RELEASED: September 7, 2022

Early in this issue, someone asks the question, “Who cares about Jack of Hearts?” Unfortunately, I’m finding the answer is, “Not me.”

The issue isn’t without intrigue, though. As we can see from Nightcrawler being on the cover, Jen is about to take a step into the world of the X-Men. That could be fun.

Maresca also draws a hell of a She-Hulk. So at least, Jen looks good through all of this.

