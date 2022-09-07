A She-Hulk #6 Micro-Review – “Who Cares About Jack of Hearts?”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #6

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Luca Maresca, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: September 7, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Early in this issue, someone asks the question, “Who cares about Jack of Hearts?” Unfortunately, I’m finding the answer is, “Not me.”

The issue isn’t without intrigue, though. As we can see from Nightcrawler being on the cover, Jen is about to take a step into the world of the X-Men. That could be fun.

Maresca also draws a hell of a She-Hulk. So at least, Jen looks good through all of this.

