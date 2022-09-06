Astonishing Art: Woody and Pinnochio

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Odd as it sounds, it took me a minute to understand this image from Lyle Cruse. I had questions. Like…why Woody and Pinnochio? What do they have in common? Is it the whole wood thing? I thought Woody’s head was made of vinyl? Also, shouldn’t Pinnochio be the bigger one?

Then it clicked: There’s a live action Pinnochio movie coming to Disney+ this week, and Gepetto is played by Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks is, of course, the voice of Woody. Thus, Woody holding Pinocchio. With the Tom Hanks factor, it all falls into place.

The Tom Hanks factor. Sounds like an element you use to create movie magic!

