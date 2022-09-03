Power Rangers Dino Fury, “The Hunt” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E9. “The Hunt”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Maiya Thompson

DIRECTOR: Catherine Bell-Booth

PREMIERE DATE: March 3, 2022

SYNOPSIS: The Rangers must decide whether to trust their apparent new ally, Void Knight.



This is how much of an old school Power Rangers geek I am: Snageye instantly reminded me of the lipstick monster from season two of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Then, once he started capturing the Rangers, I thought of “Power Ranger Punks,” the first PR episode I ever saw.

On the subject of mental association, when Jane and J-Borg saw the ghost, I immediately thought of Amelia’s thing for the paranormal. Is that good character work? Or just me remembering trivia? I’m inclined to think the former, but maybe I’m wrong…

Actually, the episode itself points out some nice character development: Ollie’s shift from a pure skeptic to someone who gives the ghost story a chance.

After Snageye knocks him down for the count, Void Knight gives Zayto the source of his power: the Dino Knight morpher and key. There’s our explanation for why the Dino Fury Rangers and Void Knight have similar looks. Their respective powers are apparently meant to go together.

So does the Dino Knight armor count as our Red Ranger’s battlizer for this season?

When Jane thinks the magician is in trouble, she jumps off that balcony to save him. Then, when J-Borg thinks Jane is being attacked by the ghost, she rushes in to save her. Our resident comedy characters have noble intentions, which is nice to see. They’re like Ben and Betty from Beast Morphers, in that sense.

