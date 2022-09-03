An Amazing Fantasy #1000 Micro-Review – Spidey at 60

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Amazing Fantasy #1000

AUTHORS: Various

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: August 31, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a lot of great stuff here. As is always the case with big anthology issues like this, what stands out usually comes down to a reader’s personal tastes.

I myself was partial to the “Sinister 60th” story by Dan Slott and Jim Cheung, which sees an older Peter Parker get a look at Spider-Man’s legacy on his 60th birthday.

Neil Gaiman also has a story in here that includes a really nice hat-tip to Steve Ditko, the original Spider-Man artist.

Bottom line: If you’re a Spidey fan, you’re bound to find something in here you like.

