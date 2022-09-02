A Gambit #2 Micro-Review – The Right Way to Blow Up a Car

Gambit 2, cover, 2022, Whilce Portacio, Alex SinclairTITLE: Gambit #2 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Chris Claremont
ARTISTS: Sid Kotian, Espen Grundetjern (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Whilce Portacio & Alex Sinclair.
RELEASED: August 31, 2022

There’s a sequence in this issue where somebody throws a car and it blows up on impact. The explosion takes up more than half a page. I feel like that is the proper way to convey a car explosion in a comic book.

There’s a character in the book that’s obviously meant to be a token love interest for Gambit. Standard stuff. But then I looked the way she’s drawn and colored. And you know what? I get it. I’d want her to be my love interest too. I see you, Gambit. I see you.

