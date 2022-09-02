A Gambit #2 Micro-Review – The Right Way to Blow Up a Car

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Gambit #2 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Chris Claremont

ARTISTS: Sid Kotian, Espen Grundetjern (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Whilce Portacio & Alex Sinclair.

RELEASED: August 31, 2022

There’s a sequence in this issue where somebody throws a car and it blows up on impact. The explosion takes up more than half a page. I feel like that is the proper way to convey a car explosion in a comic book.

There’s a character in the book that’s obviously meant to be a token love interest for Gambit. Standard stuff. But then I looked the way she’s drawn and colored. And you know what? I get it. I’d want her to be my love interest too. I see you, Gambit. I see you.

