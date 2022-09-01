The Variants #3 Micro-Review – “Stow That Talk, Bean Jockey!”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Variants #3 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Gail Simone

ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 31, 2022

A line from a gangster to a barista in this issue: “Stow that talk, bean jockey!”

I kind of wish I’d used that line during my barista days.

With all the coffee talk ere, along with the wit injected into some of Simone’s dialogue, parts of this issue almost reminded me of a Gilmore Girls episode. In the best way possible, of course.

This cover almost got our “Epic Covers” spot this week. Noto draws a great She-Hulk. Noto pretty much draws a great everything.

