An Ant-Man #2 Micro-Review – Meeting Eric O’Grady

TITLE: Ant-Man #2 (of 4)

AUTHOR: Al Ewing

ARTISTS: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 31, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I came into this issue knowing nothing about the history of its main character, Eric O’Grady. But I came out wanting more from him. (Kudos to Marvel editorial for pointing out some additional O’Grady stories after the issue concludes.) That’s a tribute not only to the character and his story, but Al Ewing’s handling of this particular issue. I’d argue this issue is actually a little more friendly toward new readers than the first one.

Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire do another stellar job, with an issue that looks very different than the last one. Another excellent cover, too.

