A Thunderbolts #1 Micro-Review – Mayor Luke Cage?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Thunderbolts #1

AUTHOR: Jim Zub

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Izaakse, Chris O’Halloran, & David Nakayama.

RELEASED: August 31, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Luke Cage is the mayor of New York City now? I definitely missed that little tidbit of information…

I can’t say I’m familiar with most of the other heroes in this new Thunderbolts line-up. But the issue does a decent job introducing everybody, and enough of the focus is on Clint to hold my attention as we get through those introductions.

Thunderbolts looks like it’s going to be light-hearted and fun. I can’t find it in my heart to throw much shade at a superhero team book that tries to, and ultimately succeeds at, being fun.

