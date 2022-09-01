A Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4 Micro-Review – The Value and Beauty of Life

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Obi-Wan 4, cover, 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell
ARTISTS: Madibek Musabekov, Sebastian Cheng (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
RELEASED: August 31, 2022

Musabekov and Cheng inject some really good art into this issue. Musabekov is particularly good at drawing Obi-Wan himself, and making the Clone Wars hero and the old desert hermit look like the same person. His Anakin looks a little too young at certain points. But I can forgive that.

Musabekov and Cheng also make pretty effective use of inanimate clone trooper armor, as the cover suggests.

Cantwell gives Obi-Wan a nice little monologue about the value and beauty of life. Great hero moment there.

