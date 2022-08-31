The Flash 2022 Annual #1 Micro-Review – A Writer and a Reporter

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Flash 2022 Annual 1, cover, Marguerite SauvageTITLE: The Flash 2022 Annual #1
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Serg Acuna, Matt Herms (Colorist), Justin Birch (Letterer). Cover by Marguerite Sauvage.
RELEASED: August 30, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Quote from this issue: “A writer is just a reporter that gets paid less.”

I’ve been a reporter, and I’m not sure that’s true…

This issue consists of a comic book version of Linda’s novel. I can’t say it’s 100 percent what I was hoping to see when I opened it. We don’t actually see the Flash in the story. But it does provide a nice glimpse into her mind, and how she sees her relationship with Wally.

Serg Acuna and Matt Herms are definitely a winning combination on the art. I’d love to see more from them.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

