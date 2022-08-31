Epic Covers: The Avengers #59 by Mark Bagley

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I have no idea what’s happening in The Avengers nowadays. Thankfully, you don’t need that knowledge to appreciate this recent variant cover to The Avengers #59 by Mark Bagley, paying tribute to 900 issues of The Amazing Spider-Man. He’s one of the best Spidey artists of all time, so to see him drawing so many of the character’s various costumes from over the years is, to say the least, epic. We’ve got black suit Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, Iron Spider, the Superior Spider-Man, just to name a few.

Amazing, indeed.

