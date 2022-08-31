A Blood Oath #1 Micro-Review – Bold, Capable, and Strong

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Blood Oath #1

AUTHORS: Rob Hart, Alex Segura

ARTISTS: Joe Eisma, Hilary Jenkins (Colorist), Jim Campbell (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 30, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Prohibition era elements mixed with bloody horror elements. Not necessarily a combination you see every day. But thus far, the results have been intriguing. I’m curious to see what comes next.

If you like bad ass heroines in your sequential art, Blood Oath won’t disappoint you. Hazel is bold, capable, and strong in an era where women weren’t supposed to be any of those things. And of course, the fact that she’s about to start shredding up monsters doesn’t hurt either.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.