A Damage Control #1 Micro-Review – Superhero Sitcom Time

TITLE: Damage Control #1 (of 5)

AUTHORS: Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, Charlotte (Fullarton) McDuffie

ARTIST: Will Robson, Jay Fosgitt, Ruth Redmond (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonteriz, & Rachelle Rosenberg.

RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene in this book where our main character Gus, has to deliver an ice cream cake to someone in the Damage Control building. He subsequently gets on an elevator with Ghost Rider, and asks him, “Can you maybe turn off your head? It’s making my delivery melt.”

I really shouldn’t have chuckled as hard as I did.

In way, that’s a snapshot of the entire Damage Control premise, isn’t it? It’s superhero sitcom time, folks. Strap in.

