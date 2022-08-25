Toy Chest Theater: Wolverine by @SaiyanWolf4

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This image has a lot going for it. You’ve got Wolverine’s bright costume constrasted against the background. You’ve got the rich detail in the Sentinel figure at his feet. And are those light touches of blood I see?

But what really puts this pic by @SaiyanWolf4 over the top, for my money at least, is the positioning of the figure’s arms and head. Wolverine is looking at his hands, seemingly in awe of his own power. If he’d wanted to be more on-the-nose about it, he our photographer could have had the figure’s hands straight out and its head up. It would have been more dramatic, but necessarily not in a good way. Instead, he went for a more understated and subtle approach.

Subtlety isn’t really Wolverine’s strong suit. But it works for him here.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.