TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2 Micro-Review – Villain Tour

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Shredder concludes what I’ll call his “villain tour” in this issue, as we’re apparently preparing to finally get the “Armageddon Game” storyline underway. Is it just me, or have we been waiting on this story to start for a couple of years now?

Fero Pe continues to impress. His work feels a little bit like a throwback to what we saw in the early days of the series from the likes of Dan Duncan and Ben Bates. And of course, Ronda Pattison and Shawn Lee provide great consistency between this issue and the main series.

