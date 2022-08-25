The Amazing Spider-Man #8 Micro-Review – High Altitude, High Velocity

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man #8, cover, 2022, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Marcio MenyzTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #8
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

As I’ve indicated previously, I really dig this cover. It’s the best Romita has put out for this series thus far.

There’s a cool high altitude, high velocity struggle between Spidey and the Vulture in this issue. Very enjoyable, and again, some of the best work Romita has turned in since he returned to the character.

As this new dynamic between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn continues to progress, I keep coming back to that “so smart it makes you dumb” quote about Peter from issue #2. This is not going to end well…

