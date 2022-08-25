A Detective Comics #1063 Micro-Review – Digging Up the Maestro

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Detective Comics 1063, cover, 2022, Evan CagleTITLE: Detective Comics #1063
AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier
ARTISTS: Rafael Albuquerque, Dani, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.
RELEASED: August 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue digs up a Batman villain that even I’d never heard of: Payne Cardine, a.k.a. the Maestro. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ram V and Albuquerque do more with him.

I’m assuming the mask we see Harvey Dent/Two-Face wear in this issue is a Ram V/Albuquerque creation? I certainly haven’t seen it before. It fits with the gothic, operatic aesthetic they’re going with.

These Jim Gordon back-ups definitely put the detective in Detective Comics. It’s got that grim, gritty, pulpy, noir flavor that’s very much in sync with Batman’s world.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.