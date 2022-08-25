A Detective Comics #1063 Micro-Review – Digging Up the Maestro

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics #1063

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Rafael Albuquerque, Dani, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: August 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue digs up a Batman villain that even I’d never heard of: Payne Cardine, a.k.a. the Maestro. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ram V and Albuquerque do more with him.

I’m assuming the mask we see Harvey Dent/Two-Face wear in this issue is a Ram V/Albuquerque creation? I certainly haven’t seen it before. It fits with the gothic, operatic aesthetic they’re going with.

These Jim Gordon back-ups definitely put the detective in Detective Comics. It’s got that grim, gritty, pulpy, noir flavor that’s very much in sync with Batman’s world.

