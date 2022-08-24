Epic Covers: Spidey as Green Goblin?!?

By Rob Siebert

Over in The Amazing Spider-Man, Spidey’s getting some tech help from an extremely unlikely source: Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. Thus, the very Goblin-esque look he’s sporting on the cover of this week’s ASM #8.

I like this cover by John Romita Jr. (with Scott Hanna on inks and Marcio Menyz on colors) because it creates instant intrigue. In giving Spider-Man visual traits that line up with his arch nemesis (the glider, the green lighting and…is that the Spidey version of a pumpkin bomb?), the reader instantly has questions about what’s going on. Thus, a desire to open the issue.

I’ve been a critic of John Romita Jr’s in the past. But this one is a winner, right here. Easily the best cover of his to come out of this new ASM volume thus far.

