A Public Domain #3 Micro-Review – Expectations and Overachievement

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Public Domain 3, cover, 2022, Chip ZdarskyTITLE: Public Domain #3
AUTHOR/ARTIST: Chip Zdarsky
RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

That cover doesn’t make much sense, until you get into the issue. Then you realize the whole “vampire pose” thing is spot on.

The M.O. with Public Domain seems to be understated drama. The fate of the world isn’t on the line. But there are dramatic stakes. And in this issue, we feel the weight of those stakes. I’m not sure I expected to feel that way at the outset of this book. In that sense, you might call Public Domain an overachiever.

In this issue a debt collector teams with a heavy named Biscuits. I love that.

