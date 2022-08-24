A Public Domain #3 Micro-Review – Expectations and Overachievement

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Public Domain #3

AUTHOR/ARTIST: Chip Zdarsky

RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

That cover doesn’t make much sense, until you get into the issue. Then you realize the whole “vampire pose” thing is spot on.

The M.O. with Public Domain seems to be understated drama. The fate of the world isn’t on the line. But there are dramatic stakes. And in this issue, we feel the weight of those stakes. I’m not sure I expected to feel that way at the outset of this book. In that sense, you might call Public Domain an overachiever.

In this issue a debt collector teams with a heavy named Biscuits. I love that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.