Astonishing Art: The Count by Luke Flowers

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Luke Flowers is a personal favorite of mine. He’s illustrated a few books based on the work of Fred Rogers, two of which I read to my children to this day. His style is unique and quirky, and also very kid-friendly. His work certainly isn’t limited to the Mr. Rogers universe. In addition to his own unique material, he’s drawn the Ninja Turtles, the Muppets, Star Wars characters, along with various ’80s and ’90s pop cultural staples. As you’ll see here, he also has an affinity for the world of Sesame Street…

Here’s one of my favorite pieces of his, which he posted last year to his Instagram. A tribute to the Count of Sesame Street fame, done up like a vintage horror movie poster. Like the Count himself, this poster is done up in scary packaging. But when you really look at it, you discover it’s not scary at all.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.