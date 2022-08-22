A Nightwing #95 Micro-Review – Calling in Favors

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nightwing 95, cover, 2022, Bruno RedondoTITLE: Nightwing #95
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Caio Filipe (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Dick calls in some favors in this issue. As such, Redondo and Lucas get to (albeit briefly) show us a whole bunch of DC heroes together. That’s pretty damn cool.

Batwoman also has a decent-sized role in this issue, which is fun.

The plot thickens as it relates to Dick and Blockbuster…

Have we reached the point yet where we can formally acknowledge that Taylor, Redondo, and this team are turning in one of the all-time great Nightwing runs? I say we have.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.