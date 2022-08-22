A Nightwing #95 Micro-Review – Calling in Favors

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing #95

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Caio Filipe (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dick calls in some favors in this issue. As such, Redondo and Lucas get to (albeit briefly) show us a whole bunch of DC heroes together. That’s pretty damn cool.

Batwoman also has a decent-sized role in this issue, which is fun.

The plot thickens as it relates to Dick and Blockbuster…

Have we reached the point yet where we can formally acknowledge that Taylor, Redondo, and this team are turning in one of the all-time great Nightwing runs? I say we have.

