A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 Micro-Review – The Goggle Conflict

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Dark Crisis Young Justice 3, cover, 2022, Max Dunbar, Luis GuerreroTITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3
AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin
ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.
RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue, and this story at large, is unabashed in its appreciation for all things DC in the ’90s and early to mid-2000s. And it’s a treat to see Braga and Guerrero draw things as they were back then. Especially once we get to the final page…

I can’t decide whether I dislike ’90s Wonder Girl’s goggles, or love them for just how hokey they are.

I think I’m enjoying this book more than the main Dark Crisis one. For nostalgia purposes, as well as the pure quality of the writing and art.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

