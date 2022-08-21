A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6 Micro-Review – Robin Joins the Circus?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer). Cover by Dan Mora.

RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve enjoyed Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain’s cover work on Superman: Son of Kal-El in recent months. So to see them together on this book was nice. Especially doing a more classic Superman and Batman. They also do Dan Mora’s Dick Grayson/Robin design a lot of justice.

So Dick gets sent back in time, and what does he do to survive? He joins the circus. Talk about goin’ with what you know…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.