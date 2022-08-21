A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6 Micro-Review – Robin Joins the Circus?!?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 6, cover, 2022, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist),  Aditya Bidikar (Letterer). Cover by Dan Mora.
RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve enjoyed Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain’s cover work on Superman: Son of Kal-El in recent months. So to see them together on this book was nice. Especially doing a more classic Superman and Batman. They also do Dan Mora’s Dick Grayson/Robin design a lot of justice.

So Dick gets sent back in time, and what does he do to survive? He joins the circus. Talk about goin’ with what you know…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.