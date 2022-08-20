A Star Wars #26 Micro-Review – Going a Simpler Route

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #26

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by E.M. Gist.

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I love this cover. It’s got a great old fashioned movie poster feel to it, and the background is a delightfully simple blue and white. I even like Luke’s leather jacket, which has a vague Indiana Jones feel to it.

The interior art is a little bit more simple too, compared with issues past.. It’s something of a pleasant change, actually. Star Wars artists tend to go into such rich detail, which is great. But this more animated style is welcome too.

All these issues in, and I still don’t like the gold lightsaber…

