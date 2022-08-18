Toy Chest Theater: She-Hulk and Iron Man by @wheysnaps

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In honor of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which drops on Disney+ today, here’s a shot from @wheysnaps (in collaboration with @sarah_squirrel77 and @dalbermatianman) of the titular heroine putting Iron Man in an Ankle Lock.

As a wrestling fan, I can appreciate that the Ankle Lock is an actual hold used in pro wrestling. It’s been applied regularly by the likes of Ken Shamrock, Kurt Angle, and more recently Ronda Rousey.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.