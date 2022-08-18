An Above Snakes #2 Micro-Review – “… a Man You Own.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Above Snakes 2, cover, 2022, Hayden ShermanTITLE: Above Snakes #2 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Sean Lewis
ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
 RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

“Control a man’s story and you have providence over that man. … And now he’s no longer a man you fear, but a man you own.”

A bit of old-west style life insight for your Thursday.

There’s a cathartic quality to these characters and this series. Bad things happen in this book, but then we see bad things happen to the people who did those bad things. It’s satisfying in that rugged and bloody sort of way.

Hayden Sherman’s colors combine with his deep black inks to create just the bloody western noir vibe this series strives for.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.