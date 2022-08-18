An Above Snakes #2 Micro-Review – “… a Man You Own.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Above Snakes #2 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Sean Lewis

ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“Control a man’s story and you have providence over that man. … And now he’s no longer a man you fear, but a man you own.”

A bit of old-west style life insight for your Thursday.

There’s a cathartic quality to these characters and this series. Bad things happen in this book, but then we see bad things happen to the people who did those bad things. It’s satisfying in that rugged and bloody sort of way.

Hayden Sherman’s colors combine with his deep black inks to create just the bloody western noir vibe this series strives for.

