A True Kvlt #1 Micro-Review – Clerks II Meets…Something

TITLE: True Kvlt #1

AUTHOR: Scott Bryan Wilson

ARTISTS: Liana Kangas, Gab Contreras (Colorist), DC Hopkins (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This feels like Clerks II meets…well, the closest ones I can come up with are Dexter and Breaking Bad. I mean that in the sense that there’s a fear of getting caught in a series of crimes. Not murder or meth dealing, mind you. But crimes nonetheless.

I’m not sure if it’s sad or not that, having worked in the food service industry for a number of years, I can relate to our main character wanting to change his life by doing something big. Maybe not a big money grab. But still, I get it…

