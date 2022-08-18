A True Kvlt #1 Micro-Review – Clerks II Meets…Something

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

True Kvlt #1, cover, 2022, Liana KangasTITLE: True Kvlt #1
AUTHOR: Scott Bryan Wilson
ARTISTS: Liana Kangas, Gab Contreras (Colorist), DC Hopkins (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This feels like Clerks II meets…well, the closest ones I can come up with are Dexter and Breaking Bad. I mean that in the sense that there’s a fear of getting caught in a series of crimes. Not murder or meth dealing, mind you. But crimes nonetheless.

I’m not sure if it’s sad or not that, having worked in the food service industry for a number of years, I can relate to our main character wanting to change his life by doing something big. Maybe not a big money grab. But still, I get it…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

