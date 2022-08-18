A Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2 Micro-Review – Mud-Caked with a Mudhorn

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2

AUTHOR: Rodney Barnes (based on an episode written by Jon Favreau)

ARTISTS: Georges Jeanty, Karl Story (Inker), Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kaare Andrews.

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Roughly half this issue has no dialogue, as it’s mostly just Mando and the child. That’s kind of refreshing. It certainly allows you to appreciate the art.

I came into this issue looking forward to the mud-covered fight between Mando and the mudhorn creature. It didn’t disappoint. I might have caked a little more mud on to Mando’s costume. But that’s just me.

Beautiful cover by Kaare Andrews.

