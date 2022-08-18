A Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1 Micro-Review – A Robotic Rat Pack

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Ibraim Roberson, Erick Arcineiga (Colorist), Travis Lanham. Cover by Sara Pichelli & Federico Blee.

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The trouble with this story so far is that Ms. Marvel only has one issue with each different hero. So there isn’t necessarily time to do any substantive character work. And that’s the big selling point of a story like this, right? To see the characters rub up against one another…figuratively speaking.

Still, Ibraim Roberson and Erick Arcineiga give us some really fun, dynamic art. So at least our title characters look good as they take on a massive pack of robotic rats.

