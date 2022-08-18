A Daredevil #2 Micro-Review – Going All Out For #2!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Daredevil #2

AUTHORS: Chip Zdarsky, Ann Nocenti, Chris Giarrusso

ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Rafael DeLatorre, Zdarsky, Giarrusso, Various, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Checchetto & Wilson.

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is extra-sized, with lots of guest artists. Go figure. The timing worked out so they got to go all out for the second issue, not the first.

I’m intrigued by what Zdarsky, Checchetto, and the team are doing with this villain. The whole “villain that’s trying to do what they think is best for the hero” thing seems to fit Hell’s Kitchen well.

Checchetto is another good fit for Daredevil’s world. He and Matthew Wilson have the whole gray, rainy, semi-gothic aesthetic down really well.

Huh. I didn’t know Chip Zdarsky could draw. He’s pretty good!

