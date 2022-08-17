Epic Covers: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Embrace the hat. That’s my unsolicited advice for artists developing their take on the Riddler.

Of course it’s dated. But somehow, he’s just not the Riddler without his trademark bowler hat. (That gives you some insight into what I thought of “S&M Riddler” from The Batman.) Plus, when you embrace it, it can really work for you.

Such is the case with Mitch Gerads’ cover for this week’s Batman: One Bad Day – Riddler #1. The blood red question mark, not to mention the splatter in the background, give it the ominous horror-ish vibe it’s going for. But the hat, as well as the pinstripe suit and glove, give it a touch of that flamboyant vintage supervillain vibe that’s part of the Riddler’s charm. The contrast really works, and creates some nice intrigue for whatever Gerads and King have planned for us…

Batman One Bad Day Riddler 1, cover, 2022, Mitch Gerads

