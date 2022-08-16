The Flash #785 Micro-Review – The Eyes Have It

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #785

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We see Barry Allen and Wally West running side by side in their Flash costumes in this issue. And as per usual, we see Barry’s eyes through his mask. But Wally simply has white slits. Why does Barry get his eyes and Wally doesn’t?

These are the things I think about, folks.

“The Search For Barry Allen” didn’t blow me away. But it was a nice little tie-in story with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. It had some cool vintage-style art too. This issue in particular was also really cool for Linda Park-West.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.