Astonishing Art: Poison Ivy and Baby Groot by Oliver Wetter

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I got myself a little education this week.

I was looking for Baby Groot art yesterday. My three-year-old is into the new I Am Groot shorts on Disney+. So the little guy has been in our house a lot in the past several days. So I was in a Groot mood.

I happened across this piece by Oliver Wetter, which puts Marvel’s Baby Groot together with DC’s Poison Ivy.

Pretty awesome, right?

Then I looked at the caption, which noted the piece was a tribute to Gil Elvgren. I had no idea who that was. So naturally, I googled it. Turns out Elvgren is one of the best, if not the best, pin-up artists of the 20th century. His name brings up all kinds of sexy art. But this next piece, titled “Daisies Are Telling (Love Me, Love Me Not)” is the one Wetter based his Poison Ivy/Groot image on…

So I got me a nice little pin-up art education with this one. Thanks Mr. Wetter. And perhaps more importantly, thank you Mr. Elvgren!

