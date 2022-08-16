A Black Adam #3 Micro-Review – A God and a Mortal

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Black Adam 3, cover, 2022, Irvin RodriguezTITLE: Black Adam #3
AUTHOR: Christopher Priest
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Irvin Rodriguez.
RELEASED: August 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It’s difficult for me to get interested in “gods” in the context of superhero stories. That’s why I have a hard time getting into the mythology of characters like Wonder Woman, Thor, etc. Black Adam #3 is heavy on that kind of stuff. So my eyes inadvertently glazed over during much of it.

Thankfully, the Malik White character and his journey still have my interest. So this wasn’t a total loss from a story perspective.

I’ll say this much: Rafa Sandoval and Matt Herms make things look pretty, at least.

