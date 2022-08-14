Fatherhood: Screaming Day

Rob Siebert

Black Canary, Canary Cry, Justice League UnlimitedBy Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

You know what day in the life of a parent is really great?

The day your baby, your one-year-old in my case, learns she can scream. And I mean really scream. That blood-curdling, ear-piercing kind of scream. So now when you’ve got an upset and crying baby, you’re not only dealing with whatever crisis is at hand, you’re also wincing because your kid is about to break your damn eardrums…

It gives new meaning to the phrase “finding your voice.”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.