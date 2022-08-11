Toy Chest Theater: Mario’s Dinosaur Chase

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Super Mario has been intrinsically linked with dinosaurs since Super Mario World in 1990. Wait, do Koopa Troopas count as dinosaurs? If so, then it goes back even further.

Either way, this mash-up of Super Mario Kart and a very angry-looking T-Rex is a perfect fit. The kicking up of the rubble under the cars gives the image a great sense of speed.

Our photographer, Mark Phillips, tipped his hat to Mitchel Wu for inspiration. I assume he’s talking about this image from Wu, which presents a very similar chase. Phillips did a nice job putting his own spin on the idea, though.

Mario Kart, Dinosaur, Mark Phillips

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

