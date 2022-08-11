There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #2 Micro-Review – A Certain Intrigue

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #2

AUTHOR: Ed Brisson

ARTISTS: Gavin Guidry, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Last time, I talked about how Patrick Todd was missing a good hook to draw readers into the story. This time around we still don’t have one. But a certain intrigue is beginning to emerge.

It looks like what we have here is a story about a young man with a certain “gift,” who must now look to his past and his family to understand how best to use that gift. I can get behind that. I’m still looking for that hook, but Patrick Todd gives me enough that I’m still coming back for issue #3. So there’s that.

