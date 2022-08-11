There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #2 Micro-Review – A Certain Intrigue

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

theres_something_wrong_with_patrick_todd_2_cover_2022_gavin_guidry_chris_ohalloranTITLE: There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #2
AUTHOR: Ed Brisson
ARTISTS: Gavin Guidry, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Last time, I talked about how Patrick Todd was missing a good hook to draw readers into the story. This time around we still don’t have one. But a certain intrigue is beginning to emerge.

It looks like what we have here is a story about a young man with a certain “gift,” who must now look to his past and his family to understand how best to use that gift. I can get behind that. I’m still looking for that hook, but Patrick Todd gives me enough that I’m still coming back for issue #3. So there’s that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.